KAMBWILI INSPIRES LIVINGSTONE MAYOR

…As she falls sick before appearing at court.

The Livingstone Magistrate Court has adjourned judgment in a case in which Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai is charged with two counts of corrupt practices.



The ruling which was scheduled for delivery on November 28, 2025, has been postponed to December 17, 2025 following the accused’s reported illness.



Earlier, the court heard a testimony from the accused’s elder sister, Kumoyo Muyunda Muleabai, who is also one of her sureties who informed the court that Ms. Muleabai had been unwell for two days prior to her judgement day, suffering from high blood pressure and heavy menstrual bl£eding.



The surety further presented a medical report saying it was certified by a trained medical practitioner from a named health facility.



On the basis of the medical evidence, defence Counsel Boniface Chiwala of Messrs, Boniface Chiwala Legal Practitioners applied for an adjournment, arguing that the accused needed to be present for the delivery of judgment.



However, lead prosecutor Lucie Hamweemba from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) expressed concern that this was not the first time the accused had failed to attend court due to similar health conditions.

Ms. Hamweemba argued that continuously adjourning the matter would prolong proceedings and potentially affect the court’s schedule, noting that the accused’s condition appeared to be recurring.

Considering the submissions from both parties and the medical report presented, Magistrate Kasanda granted the adjournment and extended Ms. Muleabai’s police bond until the next appearance.