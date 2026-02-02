KAMBWILI IS MY BROTHER, BUT HIS PROBLEM IS HIS MOUTH – NKANDU
UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has appealed to loud mouthed PF member, Chishimba Kambwili, to rest in peace politically, saying his brand of politics is outdated and divisive.
This follows Kambwili’s tribal remarks after he criticised President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President Mutale Nalumango for not physically attending the funeral of paramount chief Chitimukulu’s wife in Kasama, which he later used as a campaign tool to advance tribal sentiments during the recently held Kasama mayoral election.
Kambwili went further to ridicule UPND leaders, alleging that they were merely singing and dancing during campaigns, and confidently predicted their defeat in Kasama.
However, Nkandu said the election outcome proved otherwise – the UPND emerged victorious despite Kambwili’s presence and claims of influence on the ground.
Appearing on Diamond TV last evening, Nkandu expressed concern that Kambwili’s biggest weakness remains his loud mouth.
“Kambwili is my brother, but his problem is his mouth. He proudly said ‘abena Nkandu twalabacita ububi, twalabapasa because they are just singing and dancing. I’m happy that through that so-called singing and dancing, we still won the by-election,” stated Nkandu.
He noted that Kambwili has struggled to accept political defeat, often shifting positions after losses.
Nkandu cited what he called contradictory statements by Kambwili, first claiming dominance on the ground, then later suggesting that some parties would be restricted to specific regions during general elections.
He said such conduct reflects outdated politics that no longer resonates with Zambians.
“It’s high time Kambwili accepts that the kind of politics he and his group practiced in the past is over. When your time is up, you must be honest with yourself,” he said.
“Sometimes it’s important to reflect on your life and what you are going through because people use and leave.”
Nkandu warned that continued attempts to force relevance would only deepen Kambwili’s isolation.
“Kambwili said a lot when he was in Kasama but I think it’s time my brother should rest in peace,” Nkandu said.
He further stressed that knowing when to step aside is part of political maturity.
Kalemba
What do you smoke, Nkuku man? Only someone deeply ignorant would desire the return of PF to power. PF was merely a coalition of thieves that should not be allowed near power in the future. People are beginning to awaken. If you cannot accept the reality on the ground, you will continue to live in a dream. Individuals like Kambwili are simply very dull and do not merit a place in any government. Incompetence and mediocrity under pf drove the country into bankruptcy. Who is not unaware that your very own kinsmen and women, who once governed us, defaulted on repaying the money they borrowed, which even incurred penalties? Due to HH, whom you despise, Zambia is no longer a distressed economy but is instead recovering and reforming. Fitch Ratings has officially upgraded Zambia’s sovereign credit rating from ‘Restricted Default’ to B with a Stable and promising Outlook.pf will never come back