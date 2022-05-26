By Chilufya Tayali

BA-KAMBWILI MAY BE PUNISHED FOR LEAVING HH BEFORE ELECTIONS LIKE GROOM WHO ABANDONS BRIDES ON A WEDDING DAY AFTER FINDING OUT THAT THE PARENTS ARE WIZARDS TERRORIZING THE VILLAGE

It is not about this manguams going to report crime tot he police in different localities of our Country, it is about this Dictator fixing his perceived opponents for whatever they could have done in the past or said against him.

It may start like a joke, like it did with me, when some ignoramuses reported me in Lukulu for a case they hardly had an idea of, but it might just happen that BaChishimba Kambwili could be arrested for this case or another, because President Hichilema has bone to chew with him.

BaChishimba Kambwili refused to be pulled like a donkey into some alliance which swallowed all others in UPND and work for President Hichilema. These are the people President HH is parading as tamed fluffy dogs, as opposition leaders who can’t oppose him.

For that matter, I am sure Kambwili will one day pay, even if he is not taken to Nakonde, for now, unless this dictator, is stopped.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!