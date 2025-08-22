KAMBWILI’S WIFE SHOCKS, DISAPPOINTS HRC



HUMAN Rights Commission spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says he is shocked and disappointed with the remarks made by Chishimba Kambwili’s wife, Carol, that HRC is a scam.



Earlier this week, Muleya issued a statement to the effect that the HRC had visited Kambwili in prison and his health did not require him to be evacuated out of the prison medical facilities.





But in reaction, Carol, in an interview with Daily Revelation on Tuesday, said HRC was a scum that was being used to tell the nation lies about Kambwili’s health status.





And in response to Carol’s remarks yesterday, Muleya wondered how the convict’s wife could today say the HRC is a scam.



