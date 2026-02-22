KAMFINSA MP APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HH ON KITWE ROADS



KAMFINSA Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to prioritize the rehabilitation of key roads in Kitwe during his visit to the city.





In a letter dated February 22, 2026, Mr. Kang’ombe highlighted the poor condition of roads including Old Airport Road, Nakambala Road, and major routes in Mindolo, Wusakile, Luangwa, Chimwemwe, and other areas.





He said previous efforts to raise the issue with government ministers and city officials over the last four years have not resulted in sufficient action.





The MP noted that the 16 kilometres allocated for Kitwe’s road project is too little to cover all key roads and three constituencies, calling on the government to provide extra kilometres and release funds promptly.

Hon.Christopher Kangombe Wrote;



Appeal to President Hichilema on the poor state of roads in Kitwe as he visits our city



Your Excellency



Arthur Davies Stadium, the venue for your public meeting is located in Kamfinsa Constituency. The road from wusakile to the stadium is called Old Airport road and it is in a bad state just like Nakambala road – going to Ndeke Changa Changa from

Miseshi.





In the last four years, I have met the Ministers of Infrastructure and of Local government to complain about roads in kitwe. Apart from independence avenue from town to Buchi, there are other key roads needing attention.





These include those in Mindolo, presidential, wusakile, luangwa, Garneton, Chimwemwe, Natwange, Zamtan, jambo drive in Riverside, Kamfinsa prison and Buchi to Kwacha.





Below is a record of my meetings with government and my questions in Parliament over the bad state of roads.



1. On 7th June 2022 I presented challenge of roads in kamfinsa and kitwe to the Minister of Infrastructure Hon. Charles Milupi at his office in Lusaka





2. On 19th July 2022 in Parliament, i presented a list of roads needing attention to the Minister of Local Government, Hon. Garry Nkombo under question number 374



3. On 22nd of July 2022, I presented another list of roads in Parliament under question 383 to be worked on.





4. On 21st of February 2025 I asked the Acting Minister of Local Government Hon. Felix Mutati in parliament under question 215, when the submitted list of roads will be worked on.



5. In March 2025, i engaged both the Mayor of Kitwe and the Town Clerk for our City to ensure that Kamfinsa Constituency was included on the road rehabilitation project for kitwe.





6. On 4th April 2025, I met Permanent Secretary for local government, Mr Nicholas Phiri to follow up on request to include Kamfinsa Constituency on roads rehabilitation project in kitwe



7. On 23rd April 2025, I met the Minister of Local Government Hon. Gift Sialubalo on the need to include Kamfinsa Constituency on kitwe roads project.





8. ⁠On 18th May 2025 and 2nd June 2025, I was denied a police permit to protest over the poor state of roads



Mr President, the 16kilometres allocated for kitwe is too little to rehabilitate all key roads and does not include three constituencies. Residents are appealing to govt to provide extra kilometres of roads and timely release of funds.



Christopher kang’ombe

Kamfinsa MP

22.02.2026