KAMPYONGO CALLS FOR PEACE AMIDST STATEMENTS ABOUT PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY



In a recent interview, Shiwang’andu member of Parliament, Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) member, Stephen Kampyongo, shared his concerns about remarks made by Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo.





Matambo suggested that UPND cadres should help protect the president. However, Kampyongo disagrees. He believes this statement encourages lawlessness.





Kampyongo pointed out that the government already has enough personnel to ensure the president’s safety. He stressed that security should remain a responsibility of professional law enforcement, not party supporters.





The MP emphasized the need for unity and peace in Zambia. He warned that promoting political groups for presidential protection can lead to conflict.





Kampyongo urged leaders to focus on national harmony rather than division. He believes all Zambians should work together for a safe and stable country.





The discussion took place during a radio interview on Thursday, where Kampyongo expressed his commitment to protecting the values of democracy and rule of law.