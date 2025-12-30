KAMPYONGO MOCKS HH: “GLOBAL RECOGNITION IS LIKE PRAISING A FATHER WHO CAN’T PROVIDE”





30th December 2025



SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo says the UK’s praise for President Hakainde Hichilema in The Telegraph is like praising a parent who does not provide for his children.





He adds that Zambians will be rating him next year according to the way he has performed locally.





On Sunday, President Hichilema attributed his recognition by the UK newspaper, The Telegraph, as one of the world’s top leaders to the patience, resilience and determination of the Zambian people.





The publication stated that President Hichilema had turned the country into a prize coveted by two superpowers: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Monday, Kampyongo equated the global recognition to an attempt to convince…



Newsdiggers