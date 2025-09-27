KAMPYONGO WELCOMES CDF INCREMENT BUT RAISES CONCERN OVER DISBURSEMENT





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament, Stephen Kampyongo, has expressed mixed feelings over the proposed increment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K36.1 million to K40 million per constituency.





Mr. Kampyongo said while the increase in the allocation is a welcome move, challenges surrounding delayed and incomplete disbursements remain a major concern for Members of Parliament.





Reacting to the 2026 National Budget, the former Home Affairs Minister emphasized that making CDF a constitutional provision should compel government to resolve the persistent teething problems associated with its administration.





He noted that timely and full disbursement of the funds is critical if CDF is to translate into meaningful development and deliver on its intended impact at constituency level.

