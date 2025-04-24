KAMWALA COUNCILOR SIMATAA URGES DISSOLUTION OF “FAILED” LUSAKA INTEGRATED SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANY



By Patricia Chilambikwa



Kamwala Ward Councilor Mainda Simataa has urged the new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo to disband the Lusaka Integrated Solid Waste Management Company (LISWMC) for failing to serve its intended purpose.



Mr Simataa says the formation of LISWMC whilst meant to improve waste management in the City, has proved to be a failed experiment and the evidence is there for everyone to see.



He says half the garbage problems the country is facing today can be sorted out within 24 hours if the correct policy decision is made to let councils run waste management as opposed to centralizing it.



The civic leader is therefore recommending that all equipment and solid waste management functions should revert back to the Lusaka City Council.



Mr Simataa says the general public still reports and considers waste management to be a responsibility of ward councilors and the local authority when in fact not.



