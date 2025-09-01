KANCHIBIYA CHIEFS CALL FOR EMBATTLED BILL 7 TO PROCEED DEMANDING DELIMITATION





By Michael Kaluba



Chiefs in kanchibiya district have urged the government to proceed with the constitution amendment process to allow for the delimitation of constituencies.





The call was made yesterday when the speaker of the national assembly, Nelly Mutti, paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Kopa, Chief Luchembe, Chief Kabinga and Chief Mpepo during her tour of Muchinga province.





Speaking on behalf of the traditional leaders, Chief Kabinga said the delimitation of constituencies would promote equitable distribution of resources and fast-track development across the country.





The chiefs also commended President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for increasing the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- allocation to K36.1 million, saying Kanchibiya district has recorded unprecedented progress as a result.





Ms. Mutti is on a provincial tour where she is visiting all constituency offices to check on their operations and engage with stakeholders.



PHOENIX NEWS