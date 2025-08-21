KANCHIBIYA COUNCIL CHAIR PRAISES PRESIDENT HH’S AGRICULTURE POLICY





What citizens see from their Leaders, they follow, president HH will turn all of us into Farmers – Chota





This powerful image of Kanchibiya Council Chairperson Kanungwe Chota Kanyanyamina, standing proudly before a bounty of maize, is a testament to the strength and vision of female leadership. Her actions serve as a beacon, reminding us all that when women are empowered, they not only lead but also cultivate prosperity and progress for their entire community.





Her leadership and the remarkable harvest in Kanchibiya are tangible proof that the face of agriculture is changing. It’s time to recognize the immense potential of Zambia’s northern regions.

We are seeing a historic shift where the maize belt is no longer solely defined by Southern Province. Instead, it is rapidly expanding and taking root in Muchinga, Luapula, and Northern provinces.





Chairperson Kanyanyamina’s bold invitation to acquire farmland is not just an opportunity for individuals; it’s a strategic call to action that will redefine Zambia’s agricultural future.

This is a moment to learn from her example and invest in the rich, arable lands that promise to feed our nation for generations to come.