KANCHIBIYA FISH PONDS POISONED



April 2, 2025



Kanchibiya District Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator Daniel Ng’uni has expressed disappointment over the poisoning of fish at the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) funded fish ponds in Mpepo area last week, by unknown assailants.



Speaking in a phone interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), Mr Ng’uni confirmed receiving reports that last week, that unknown assailants introduced poisonous leaves, locally known as ‘ububa’, into the fish ponds, leading to the death of a significant portion of the fish stock.





“This is a sad development that disrupts progress. These ponds were a vital source of fish, especially during the fish ban, and the efforts by a fish farmer Kennedy Makasa and his team had given us hope for stable fish production in Kanchibiya,” he said.



Meanwhile, the affected fish farmer, Kennedy Makasa, has called on stakeholders to help enhance security at the Mpepo chiefdom fish farming block, following the incident.





Mr Makasa disclosed that the poisoning resulted in the loss of approximately one tonne of fish, estimated at 3,000 in number.



He explained that the ponds were poisoned just after restocking and the breeding of fish was taking place.





After the incident, Mr Makasa stated that he and his team made efforts to pump fresh water in an attempt to salvage the situation, but they could only save a small portion of the remaining fish.



“I’ve been attacked by unknown individuals, possibly out of jealousy. It’s a sad situation, but I won’t give up, I just appeal to stakeholders to help introduce security measures at the fish farming block,” he said.





And Titus Mpundu, a farm manager at the affected site, described the incident as shocking and a major setback.



“We woke up to this disaster, and it’s devastating. I’m not sure how we will replenish the ponds to their previous level,” he lamented.



Earlier this year Kanchibiya District Commissioner Crispin Chilekwa had previously praised the initiative, highlighting its role in reducing the national fish deficit.



“This is the kind of progress the government wants to see. There is a significant fish deficit in the country, and initiatives like this play a critical role in closing that gap,” he had stated.



The attack comes as a major setback to a previously thriving initiative.



The CDF-funded fish farming project, managed by cooperatives such as Epuki Mumbubo Cooperative, Kenkasa General Supply & Construction Cooperative, and Mushilashi Youth Club, had been hailed as a model for local economic transformation.



The project gained recognition for its contribution to food security, employment creation, and economic empowerment in Kanchibiya.



Zanis