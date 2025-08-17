KANCHIBIYA MP CALLS FOR REPEAL OF LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT ACT



…..after Kalomo animal slaughter





Kanchibiya… Sunday August 17, 2025



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, has called for the repeal of the Livestock Development Act following the destruction of 70 animals in Kalomo for lack of a movement permit.





Hon. Chanda described the incident as “deeply heartbreaking” and said it raised serious concerns about the country’s methods of livestock regulation and disease control.





He noted that the animals in question had already been tested and cleared as disease-free, yet were slaughtered, an action he said amounted to the “total destruction of a man’s livelihood, dignity, and future.”





“The law in its current form is punitive, outdated, and destructive. If Zambia is serious about growing a resilient livestock industry, we cannot afford to use blunt instruments of justice that erase livelihoods in a single stroke,” Hon. Chanda said.





The lawmaker announced that he will move a motion in Parliament to repeal and replace the current legislation with a more progressive framework.





He outlined key reforms that would include science-based enforcement, proportional penalties such as fines, a fair appeals process before irreversible actions are taken, and greater emphasis on farmer education and awareness.





“Justice should correct, reform, and protect—not destroy,” he stressed.





“The Kalomo case must be a turning point and a lesson for the nation as we seek to safeguard both our farmers and the livestock industry.”



SE