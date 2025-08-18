KANCHIBIYA MP DEMANDS GOVERNMENT ACTION TO PROTECT TRUCK DRIVERS





Kanchibiya, Monday 18th August 2025



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Hon. Sunday Chanda, has called on the Government to urgently intervene and protect truck drivers from what he described as “exploitative working conditions.”





Hon. Chanda said truck drivers play a critical role in sustaining Zambia’s economy by transporting fuel, food, raw materials, and manufactured goods, yet many of them continue to work without contracts, leave days, or access to NHIMA and NAPSA benefits.





“It is unacceptable that truck drivers, who keep our economy moving, are treated as second-class workers. They deserve dignity, fair treatment, and protection under the law,” he told Smart Eagles.





The lawmaker has urged the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to introduce a Statutory Instrument specific to truck drivers to guarantee contracts, fair wages, leave days, and overtime pay.





He further called for mandatory NHIMA and NAPSA contributions, stricter road safety and occupational health standards, and stronger labour inspections in the transport sector.





Hon. Chanda also proposed the creation of a tripartite dialogue platform between Government, employers, and driver associations to resolve grievances and improve working conditions.





He stressed that protecting truck drivers is not just about safeguarding their rights but also about strengthening food security, transport safety, and the overall economy.





“It is time to end exploitation in the transport sector and give truck drivers the dignity, respect, and protection they deserve,” Hon Chanda said.



SE