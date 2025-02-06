KANCHIBIYA MP SUNDAY CHANDA BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR 2026, WARNS AGAINST DISRUPTING DEVELOPMENT



February 07,2025



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has thrown his weight behind President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election bid in 2026, emphasizing that a leadership change would disrupt Zambia’s ongoing progress.





Chanda affirmed that even if he does not contest under the UPND ticket, he will still urge his constituents to vote for Hichilema in the interest of national development.



In an interview with Diggers, he stated that President Hichilema remains the best option due to his focus on economic stability, fiscal discipline, and long-term structural reforms.





He highlighted Zambia’s achievements under Hichilema’s leadership, citing debt restructuring, a stronger Kwacha, and controlled inflation as major successes.



Chanda stressed that infrastructure development has continued without excessive borrowing, with roads, bridges, and border facilities being upgraded while maintaining fiscal discipline.





He criticized the opposition for failing to present a clear alternative plan, arguing that a last-minute manifesto is not enough to convince Zambians.



He warned that replacing Hichilema without a solid alternative would destabilize the progress that has been made in key sectors of the economy.



Chanda insisted that elections should not be about changing faces but about ensuring continuity in policies that benefit the people.





He reaffirmed his openness to contesting in 2026 but maintained that his priority remains national development and decentralization.



Regardless of his ticket, he pledged to tell the people of Kanchibiya to vote for President Hichilema to sustain progress in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and other initiatives.





He also called on former President Edgar Lungu to retire from active politics, citing a Constitutional Court ruling that bars him from contesting in 2026.



Chanda urged Lungu to focus on writing his memoirs and allow new leaders within the Patriotic Front (PF) to take up the challenge of leading the party.





His remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some commending his development-oriented stance while others question his allegiance to the opposition.



As Zambia inches closer to the 2026 elections, Chanda’s endorsement of President Hichilema is expected to add to the political debate on continuity versus change.



