KANCHIBIYA MP SUNDAY CHANDA BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR 2026, WARNS AGAINST DISRUPTING DEVELOPMENT
February 07,2025
Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has thrown his weight behind President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election bid in 2026, emphasizing that a leadership change would disrupt Zambia’s ongoing progress.
Chanda affirmed that even if he does not contest under the UPND ticket, he will still urge his constituents to vote for Hichilema in the interest of national development.
In an interview with Diggers, he stated that President Hichilema remains the best option due to his focus on economic stability, fiscal discipline, and long-term structural reforms.
He highlighted Zambia’s achievements under Hichilema’s leadership, citing debt restructuring, a stronger Kwacha, and controlled inflation as major successes.
Chanda stressed that infrastructure development has continued without excessive borrowing, with roads, bridges, and border facilities being upgraded while maintaining fiscal discipline.
He criticized the opposition for failing to present a clear alternative plan, arguing that a last-minute manifesto is not enough to convince Zambians.
He warned that replacing Hichilema without a solid alternative would destabilize the progress that has been made in key sectors of the economy.
Chanda insisted that elections should not be about changing faces but about ensuring continuity in policies that benefit the people.
He reaffirmed his openness to contesting in 2026 but maintained that his priority remains national development and decentralization.
Regardless of his ticket, he pledged to tell the people of Kanchibiya to vote for President Hichilema to sustain progress in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and other initiatives.
He also called on former President Edgar Lungu to retire from active politics, citing a Constitutional Court ruling that bars him from contesting in 2026.
Chanda urged Lungu to focus on writing his memoirs and allow new leaders within the Patriotic Front (PF) to take up the challenge of leading the party.
His remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some commending his development-oriented stance while others question his allegiance to the opposition.
As Zambia inches closer to the 2026 elections, Chanda’s endorsement of President Hichilema is expected to add to the political debate on continuity versus change.
©️The Falcon
The rogue MP. Democracy doesn’t endorse unprincipled persons like Chanda. He clearly doesn’t share the hunger pangs with his Kanchibiya villagers.
Fiscal discipline and a stronger Kwacha???
With 3 supplementary budgets in one Budget cycle, a Huge Balance of Payments Deficit and Kwacha to Dollar at K28.50.
Ba Sunday Chanda which Zambia do you live in?
Think of some other reasons to support Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND…on the economy the statistics are very negative, and there are no positive indicators that things will get better any time soon. And come 31st December, 2025 the down ward trend which started in 2022 will continue.
The country has no money to support Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s populist policies…and his poor policies in nearly all sectors.
The failures of Mr Hakainde Hichilema are not due to the Zambia’s debt or the drought. They are due to his poor policies and governance style. The Initiating dominos for Mr Hakainde’s free fall economy model started in 2022..and they are running at full speed in our economy to a definite collapse.
Democracy affords citizens chance to assess the leaders, and if the vitals are on a wrong trajectory, to change the leadership.
It’s not about changing faces , it’s changing incompetent leaders.
There is now an epidemic of politics of hunger.No one is spared!!!