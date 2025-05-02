Kandeke Was Once Fired Because of Me- Yo Maps



Zambian music sensatiōn Yo Maps has opened up about his early-struggles and close bond with his longtime friend and manager Kandeke, Yo Maps revealed on Kenny T podcast that Kandeke was once fired from his radio job because of his överwhelming support for Yo Maps’ music.



In a candid reflection, Yo Maps recalled their first meeting: “When I met Kandeke, he was working as a radio DJ and he really liked my songs. He told me, ‘Boi, ulichikali– give me all your songs and I’ll be playing them on radio.’”



However, Kandeke’s enthusiasm got the better of him. He played Yo Maps’ songs so frequently—reportedly every two minutes—that station management saw it as unprofessional and let him go.



Despite the setback, the two friends stuck together. “We started from scratch,” Yo Maps said. “We used to go door-to-door putting music on people’s flash discs, just to get the sound out there.”



He also shared how they hustled their way into shows featuring bigger artists like Chef 187. “We would bribe DJs with K50 just to let me perform one chorus. Sometimes we even got slapped, but we didn’t stop.”



The story reflects the resilience and dedication that fueled Yo Maps’ rise to fame—and the loyalty that continues to define his partnership with Kandeke.



