KANGWA HAS NO AUTHORITY TO HIRE OR FIRE A PS- Antonio Mwanza

KANGWA HAS NO AUTHORITY TO HIRE OR FIRE A PS



According to News Diggers Newspapers, “Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has warned that he won’t hesitate to remove civil servants taking part in politics. “How will an office run if you have a UPND PS”.”





Article 184 is very clear, the Secretary to the Cabinet in Zambia does not have the legal authority to remove (dismiss) a Permanent Secretary (PS) from office. The power to appoint or remove PSs rests with the President, not the Secretary to Cabinet. Only the President can fire a presidential appointee.





While professionalism and integrity are fundamental hallmarks of the Civil Service, matters relating to the appointment or removal of Permanent Secretaries remain the exclusive preserve of the appointing authority — the President — as provided for under the Constitution.





The functions of the Secretary to Cabinet are advisory, administrative, and managerial, not appointing or dismissing Permanent Secretaries, that’s purely the preserve of the President who is the appointing authority.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza



29 – 01 – 26