IMPLEMENTORS TEAM



KANTANSHI HAS DECIDED: DR MUKWENYA NG’ANDU WINS UPND PRIMARIES IN LANDSLIDE



_Mufulira, Kantanshi_ – The grassroots have spoken, and their voice is clear. Dr Mukwenya Ng’andu has won the UPND parliamentary primaries for Kantanshi Constituency, sweeping 7 wards plus the Constituency vote.





With the primaries concluded, all eyes now turn to the National Management Committee for the final adoption. But on the ground, the verdict is already in.



*The Results: A Commanding Victory*



Out of 12 polling areas in Kantanshi, Dr Ng’andu took first place in 8:





*Won by Dr Mukwenya Ng’andu:*

1. Constituency

2. Maina Soko

3. David Kaunda

4. Murundu

5. Shide

6. Minambe

7. Mulungushi

8. Mokambo





*Other areas:*

– *Bwafwano & Bwembya Silwizya*: Sempela Christopher

– *Leya Mukutu*: Sempela Christopher

– *Mupambe*: Anthony C. Mumba





*Final Scoreboard:*

1. *Dr Mukwenya Ng’andu – 8 wins*

2. Sempela Christopher – 3 wins

3. Anthony C. Mumba – 1 win

4. George Mwenya – 0 wins



*Why the Ground Chose Dr Ng’andu*





1. *Loyalty that cannot be questioned*: Dr Ng’andu has stood with UPND for years, not months. While others joined when it was convenient, he built the party in Kantanshi when it was hard. The delegates rewarded that loyalty.





2. *A message of the future*: For 10 years, Kantanshi has heard promises. Dr Ng’andu ran on what he _will do_ – youth skills hubs, pushing for local mine contracts, clean water projects, and township roads. Voters chose hope over history.



3. *Known, tested, trusted*: From David Kaunda to Mokambo, the name “Mukwenya Ng’andu” is not new. He is the leader marketeers call when there is a problem. That personal touch showed in the ballot





*What This Means for UPND and NMC*



Primaries are the heartbeat of democracy in the party. They are where the branch, the ward, and the constituency decide who they trust to carry the UPND flag.



The numbers from Kantanshi are not narrow. Winning 8 out of 12 areas is a mandate. Incumbent MP Anthony C. Mumba only managed Mupambe. The ground has moved on.





The NMC now has a simple choice: respect the will of the people and unite Kantanshi behind a candidate with momentum, or risk division by going against 7 wards plus the constituency structure.



*Congratulations to the People’s Choice*



To Dr Mukwenya Ng’andu – congratulations. This victory belongs to every delegate who voted for renewal and loyalty. You did not buy this win. You earned it, house to house, ward to ward.





To UPND in Kantanshi – you have done your part. You have vetted, you have voted, and you have chosen.



Now we wait for the NMC to do what is right: *Adopt the primary winner. Unite the constituency. Win Kantanshi in 2026.*



The message from Mufulira is simple: *The ground is good to go with Dr Mukwenya Ng’andu.*



*COPPERBELT* *IMPLEMENTORS TEAM*