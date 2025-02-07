KANYAMA MP HAILS GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO QUALITY EDUCATION



Kanyama Member of Parliament, Honourable Monty Chinkuli, has commended government for its continued efforts to improve the quality of education in Zambia.





Speaking at a handover ceremony for 400 desks at Shalom School, meant for the learning institution and St. Francis Assisi School in Makeni Villa, Hon. Chinkuli said initiatives like the free education policy and the provision of learning materials are transforming education in his constituency.





“The free education policy has opened doors for many children who would have otherwise been left behind. With the addition of desks, we are not only ensuring access but also upholding quality,” he said.



Hon. Chinkuli says the desks, purchased using funds from the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF), are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance learning conditions.





He says such investments reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to education.



“Every child deserves a decent learning environment. No child should sit on the floor, and we must continue working together to make this a reality,” he urged.



“Parity and quality education can only be achieved through programs such as CDF whose implementation has seen massive construction of classroom blocks and the provision of desks to meet growing education demand,” He added.





The Lawmaker further called on government to strengthen its partnership with the church in delivering quality education, noting that faith-based institutions have long played a vital role in the sector.



At the same event, Chilanga District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Lenny Lungowe, said government policies on education have improved access to education.





“The growth of Shalom School, from 700 learners in 2008 to over 1,900 today is proof that progressive policies are making a difference. As we implement the new curriculum, we expect even greater expansion,” she said.



Ms. Lungowe also encouraged learners to take their education seriously, describing it as an equalizer.





“I am living proof of what education can do. I once sold goods on the streets, but today, I stand here as a senior government official,” she shared.



She thanked the government for its support towards Shalom School which has the district’s largest Special Education Unit, which serves learners with diverse needs.





Others who spoke at the event include the Kanyama Constituency CDFC Vice Chairperson, Mr Benard Chitumbo who used the occasion to sensitize the community on the importance of programs such as CDF in improving people’s livelihoods.



LCC