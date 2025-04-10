Kanye West Attacks Taylor Swift, Apologizes To JAY-Z

Kanye West has gone on yet another wild social media rant that referencing his fractured relationship with JAY-Z, long-running issues with Tyler, The Creator and some of the famous women he claims to have slept with.

In an onslaught of over 100 posts on X late Wednesday (April 9), the controversial rap legend apologized to Hov for calling his youngest children, 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, “retarded.”

“I’m sorry JAY-Z,” he wrote. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed my family on some real shit none of these rap n-ggas had my back.”

Ye showed no leniency to Swift, however, as he shockingly claimed that the pop star once had a threesome with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles — while admitting he’s “mad” that he and Swift have not yet slept together.

“I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles fucked Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me,” he wrote, before adding: “ON EVERYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

Kanye also delved into his own dating history, claiming to have previously hooked up with both Ashley Olsen and Madonna.

“I used to fuck Ashley thats why the twins got the [shout] out on N-ggas in Paris,” he admitted.

“When I made out with Madonna she was bragging about how she fucked Basquiat and PAC. I was like damn she love to brag just like meee,” he said of the Queen of Pop, who he was most recently spotted partying with in 2022.

Despite his apology to JAY-Z, the Chicago native later made a crude comment about his former mentor’s marriage to Beyoncé, asking: “Do Beyonce ever let Jay get pussy. I mean like at least a couple times.”

Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also found herself in the crosshairs as the rapper called her his “nanny” and revealed that he once told her former boyfriend Ray J: “We need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two,” referencing the pair’s infamous sex tape.

Continuing his recent attacks on his rap peers, Kanye also took aim at Tyler, The Creator by saying: “Why I never asked Tyler to rap on my albums. Cause he can’t rap.”

West’s lengthy tirade also included a number of lewd confessions about his appetite for sex and pornography, his views on race and how he believes he was Hitler and Jesus in past lives.