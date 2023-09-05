Kanye West banned again – this time, by a luxurious Italian boat company

Prominent artist Kanye West and his Australian companion Bianca Censori face a lifetime ban from a Venetian boat rental company due to their recent indecent exposure incident in Italy. West and Bianca Censori stirred controversy by engaging in a public amorous act on a Venice water taxi, with West exposing himself. Photos depict the 46-year-old American rapper seated at the rear of the taxi while his 28-year-old Australian companion placed her head in his lap.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the boat rental company that provided its services to West and Censori, has exclusively informed Daily Mail Australia that the couple is now banned from its boats. The company issued a statement condemning their inappropriate behavior and expressed its complete unawareness of the incident until the photos went public.

The boat company stated that the driver was focused on navigating and didn’t witness the indecent acts. They added that if they had seen it, they would have taken immediate action. Furthermore, a third person accompanied West and Censori in the taxi, obstructing the captain’s view of the incident. This third person has been photographed accompanying the couple during their Italian vacation, according to the Daily Mail.

The boat rental company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, strongly condemned the explicit behavior of the couple, stating their complete disapproval of such acts. They affirmed that West and his companion would not be permitted on their boats in the future. Notably, this company has a prestigious clientele, including celebrities like Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck.

Critics online have accused West of committing “public indecency,” a charge that could result in a fine of up to AU$ 520 ($335) in accordance with the law. Comments on the matter expressed concern, with some suggesting that such behavior should be kept private, and others even calling for Italian authorities to take action against the couple for their inappropriate public display.

Before boarding the boat, West was dressed in an all-black outfit, and Censori wore a knee-length trench coat and nude heels. However, once on board, they both discarded their outerwear. Censori switched to a strapless nude-colored dress, while West exposed his bare buttocks by pulling down his pants. Their intimate interactions included Censori resting her elbows on West’s knees, and West cradling her head as they sailed along the river.

West and Censori have faced criticism from locals in Italy over the past month due to their unconventional wardrobe choices. Critics, in particular, have taken issue with Censori’s provocative outfits in the traditionally conservative Catholic country, where she has been seen in see-through mesh attire, including a daring nude catsuit. It remains uncertain whether West or Censori will face official consequences for their recent display. Their romantic involvement began in January 2023, shortly after West’s divorce was finalized, and Censori’s fashion choices are widely believed to be influenced by the fashion designer.