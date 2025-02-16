Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Not Divorcing, Says Couple’s Rep

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are not heading for divorce, according to a representative for the couple.

On Thursday (February 13), the Daily Mail reported that Ye and Censori had “broken up” and were planning to start the process of legally ending their marriage “in the coming days.”

Citing a source close to Kanye, the publication further claimed that the rapper had agreed to pay his wife, who he married two years ago, $5 million as part of a divorce agreement.

TMZ also reported on the news and added that both parties had already “reached out to divorce attorneys.”

However, the reports were quickly shut down by the couple’s longtime rep, Milo Yiannopoulos.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Yiannopoulos, a controversial far-right figure who previously held a senior role at Kanye’s Yeezy company, also rubbished the rumors on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Wrong again. Wanting something to be true is very dangerous.”

He also took aim at TMZ founder Harvey Levin: “Perhaps not surprising that Harvey’s TMZ is spreading bullshit about Ye’s marriage, given that Harvey is said to be workout buddies with Thomas Connelly, the Dr Death of Dentistry.”

Yiannopoulos previously accused Connelly, a celebrity dentist, of getting Kanye addicted to nitrous oxide.

This is not the first time that Ye and Bianca Censori have been the subject of divorce speculation. Last October, similar reports surfaced suggesting that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks.

Soon after, however, the pair were photographed in Tokyo looking very much in love and have made a number of public appearances together since.