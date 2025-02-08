Kanye West defends Diddy, calls out for Diddy to be freed from jail

Kanye West took to social media on Friday to lay his feelings bare over Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal woes and demanded his release from custody.

In several posts on X, Kanye, 47, expressed his support for the embattled music executive and registered his displeasure over some of his colleagues remaining tight-lipped about Combs’ prosecution.

“FREE PUFF,” the rapper and fashion mogul initially wrote. “ALL THESE CELEBRITY NiAS AND BIES IS PUY YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SHT.”

Kanye also condemned the “woke” agenda and called for something to be done instead of people being “addicted” to complaining. “WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AINT NOBODY DO NOTHING I WAS PU**Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS [sic] TIL [sic] THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” he said.

Kanye in another post also wrote that “slavery is a choice” before adding, “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT YALL FKNG KNOW THAT AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE FKNG INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US THIS MY IDOL THIS MY HERO.”

He continued: “WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS FK ALL YALL NIAS SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING SH*T AGAIN EVER.”

The controversial rapper subsequently announced a Sean John collaboration that he and Combs supposedly “spoke about before they locked him up.” “We splitting the profits 50/50,” he claimed.

Kanye in other posts shared photos of Yeezy – Sean John T-shirts and said they were available on his website. “JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NI**AS IM [sic] NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME,” he claimed in another post.

The College Dropout rapper also said he was going to send Combs’ share of the proceeds to his son Justin because he found out the embattled music executive is barred from collecting or making money while he’s locked up.

“WHOS [sic] EVER AFTER PUFF WE GOTTA FIND OUT EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE OK COOL PLAY OFF THE GRID,” he also wrote. “PUFF WE LOVE YOU.”

Kanye also took to Instagram to share a FaceTime call with Combs’ son King Combs. As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Combs was arrested by federal agents on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, who entered a not-guilty plea, is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial date has been set for May 5, 2025. But the Bad Boy Records founder is additionally facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

The embattled music executive’s legal woes started after CNN shared a video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The rapper and music executive had initially denied allegations of rape and abuse from Cassie. But he later issued an apology on social media after the circulation of the video.