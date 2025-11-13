 Kanye West faces possible arrest in Brazil if he performs ‘Hitler’ track

Brazilian authorities have issued a stern warning to Kanye West (Ye) ahead of his scheduled performance in São Paulo on November 29, cautioning that any display of Nazi symbolism or performance of his controversial track “Heil Hitler” could land him in jail.

According to local reports, the São Paulo State Prosecutor’s Office received a complaint on Tuesday, November 11, demanding Ye’s arrest if he performs the song or promotes Nazi ideology during his show.

The complaint was filed by Councilwoman Cris Monteiro, and prosecutor Ana Beatriz Pereira de Souza Frontini issued an official ruling banning swastika T-shirts and any other Nazi imagery.

São Paulo’s Mayor also warned that police officers would be deployed at the concert to intervene immediately if Ye or anyone in attendance “makes any apology for Nazism” or attempts to justify fascist ideology.

“Anyone who makes any apology for Nazism will be arrested,” the mayor said, emphasizing Brazil’s zero-tolerance stance on hate symbols and rhetoric.

The promoters of Ye’s concert, Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos, could also face arrest for omission if the rapper fails to comply with the order. Authorities said Ye and his team could be charged with crimes of racism and collective moral damages under Brazilian law.

Despite the controversy, tickets for the show remain on sale, although Ye’s team is reportedly struggling to secure a new venue amid the heightened scrutiny.

Ye has been on what many have called a “repentance tour” following widespread backlash for his past antisemitic remarks. Recently, he was seen praying with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, reportedly seeking forgiveness and attempting to distance himself from his previous statements.

Still, Brazilian officials have made it clear: if Ye brings Nazi references or performs “Heil Hitler,” his concert could end in handcuffs, not applause.