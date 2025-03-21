Kanye West Fires Back At Cassie & Explains Diddy Support

Kanye West has again attacked Cassie after she told him to “STFU” for claiming that she extorted her ex-boyfriend Diddy.

Seemingly catching wind of Cassie’s response on Instagram, Ye took to X on Wednesday (March 19) to unleash string of posts aimed at the singer, who previously sued the Bad Boy boss for sexual assault and sex trafficking — allegations that have since become the basis of his criminal case.

“CASSIE YOU SHUT THE FUCK UP. YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE N-GGA. DIAGIO [sic] PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE TO MAKE THE PUBLIC FOCUS ON THAT,” he wrote, referencing Diddy’s 2016 assault of Cassie and his since-resolved legal battle with former business partners Diageo.

“I RIDE WITH DIDDY CAUSE THATS EXACTLY WHAT ADIDAS TRIED TO DO TO ME,” he added. “THEY FROZE MY ACCOUNTS RIGHT BEFORE TAX TIME. WHEN YOU DONT PAY 60 MILLION IN TAXES YOU GO TO JAIL. GET IT. IM NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE.”

“Let me explain to you why I stand by Puff,” he began. “When I went against adidas, adidas got my bank to freeze my accounts right before tax time. From how I understand it, if you evade taxes, you can go to prison. So, I believe adidas tried to put me in prison for not abiding by their contract.

“So, Puff sues Diageo, a hotel video from 10 years earlier is put out, now people don’t like Puff. Diageo goes with the most insane media takedown I’ve ever seen. Not just the media, but not allowing a person to get bond for $50 million.

“There’s people on actual murders that are home on bond and not on a $50 million bond. There’s something that feels like a public lynching.”

Kanye West has frequently cast doubt on Cassie’s claims that she was sexually and physically abused by Diddy during their decade-long relationship.

Earlier this week, he wrote on X: “How every n-gga you know hit a girl before but everybody so mad at Puff? So Cassie ain’t extort Puff? Cassie came to Puff and said gimme 30 million or I’ma release a tell all book. That looks like extortion to me.”

He previously came under fire for selling the same hoodie that the singer wore when Diddy attacked her and subsequently bragging about his sales.

Yeezy also attempted to justify the highly-publicized assault by framing it as an act of “true love.”



“When [a] man truly loves a [woman] he may express it in rage. I empathize with both sides,” he wrote on X, before adding: “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

The controversial rapper and fashion designer also asked his 30 million-plus followers: “HEY QUESTION. IF SOMEONE WAS TO BEAT UP THEIR GIRL IN PUBLIC WOULD THAT BE CONSIDERED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OR IS IT JUST PUBLIC INDECENCY.”