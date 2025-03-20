Kanye West Leaks ‘Bully’ Album & Short Film Starring His Son Saint

Kanye West has leaked his new album Bully along with an accompanying short film starring his son, Saint.

During one of his most explosive social media rants yet, the G.O.O.D. Music founder shared an early version of his 11th LP through a link on his X page which requires a password.

In addition to its unfinished state, Ye admitted that the album was recorded using artificial intelligence — a tool he had previously spoken highly of — but he plans to redo his vocals because he “hates AI now.”

“BULLY FILM ALBUM NOT FINISHED AND HALF THE VOCALS AI IMA RESING CAUSE I ACTUALLY HATE AI NOW I WANNA SEE WHAT YALL FUCK WITH,” he wrote to his 33 million followers.

In yet another antisemitic remark, Kanye said that it is unlikely that the final version of Bully will be available on streaming platforms: “I MAY STOP USING DSPs CAUSE STREAMS ARE FAKE AND THE FRENCH AND JEWISH RECORD LABELS TREAT ARTIST LIKE PROSTITUTES.”

The leaked album, dubbed Bully V1, is comprised of 10 tracks and features appearances from Playboi Carti and Ty Dolla $ign, despite both artists just recently facing the wrath of Mr. West.



The short film, which was directed by Kanye himself and edited by Hype Williams, features his son Saint wearing a Real Madrid kit and battling various wrestlers in a ring.

Kanye West previously announced that Bully would be officially released on June 15 to coincide with his daughter North’s birthday.

He has also described the project as having an “antisemitic sound” and is believed to have largely produced it by himself, although production credits have yet to be made available.

The Chicago native appears to be quickly looking ahead to what’s next, teasing yet another new album on social media.

“DONDA 2 Coming next,” he wrote, referring to the since-shelved project that he debuted live in 2022.

Kanye then asked fans if they would prefer Donda 3 or a third Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign, with the former coming out on top in a poll.

Earlier this week, Kanye West revealed that he was working on a joint album with Playboi Carti but has since decided to scrap it after he was allegedly prevented from appearing on the Atlanta rapper’s long-awaited Music LP.

“Jewish business forced Carti to not put me on the album,” he wrote on X, before suggesting that he was also prevented from appearing on Travis Scott‘s Utopia. “Same thing happened with Trav.”

“WE WERE WORKING ON PROJECT CALLED CARTI YE IM SORRY THAT THIS WONT HAPPEN NOW. From Carti’s actual twin [heartbreak emoji],” he added.

The Chicago native also posted what would have been the project’s artwork, which shows Kanye wearing a black KKK outfit next to Carti who is rocking a black hoodie and fur coat.

“Carti ain’t do nothing wrong. This how the Jewish mob practice coercion to get all my family not to work with me,” his antisemitic rant continued. “They made Ty write the words HATE SPEECH. And it’s the same thing they did with Trav.”