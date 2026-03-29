Kanye West music video features Michael Jackson impersonator

Kanye West has released a new music video for his track “FATHER” from the album BULLY, featuring a striking visual appearance that caught fans’ attention.

The video, directed by his wife Bianca Censori, includes a mix of unusual imagery, from a knight on horseback to astronauts, alongside a cameo from Travis Scott.

However, the standout moment for many viewers was the appearance of a figure resembling Michael Jackson, seated in a church scene wearing an all-white suit. The lookalike remains still for much of the video before joining a wedding-style procession, sparking speculation online that artificial intelligence may have been used.

It was later confirmed that the figure is actually Fabio Jackson, a well-known impersonator recognised for closely replicating Jackson’s appearance and style. Fans have reacted positively to both the video and the track, with many suggesting the release marks a strong return for West following a period of controversy.

The rapper is also set to perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as part of his upcoming tour, though it remains unclear whether the impersonator will feature in live performances.