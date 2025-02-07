Kanye West Opens Up On How He’s Using AI In The Making Of His Album

Kanye West has opened up about how he’ll be incorporating artificial intelligence into the making of his upcoming album, Bully.

Speaking with Justin Laboy, he showed an example of how he was able to use the technology to flip Lil RT’s vocals into his own voice. “It’s like the next version of sampling,” West remarked after playing a snippet. “Like when sampling happened, they hated it.”

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans weren’t thrilled about what they were hearing. While others complained that the snippet doesn’t even sound good, another wrote: “This ain’t right bruh [laughing emoji] this is ai all this mean is artist not gonna be original anymore they finna be using ai on all they records like ye did on vultures 2.”

While speaking with Laboy for an interview on his The Download podcast, West revealed that he’ll be dropping Bully on his daughter North’s birthday. She’ll be turning 12 years old on June 15. “Yeah, so we’re gonna do it on her birthday. That’s when we’re gonna bring Bully out ’cause that’s her favorite album,” he said. The interview premiered at an event in Los Angeles following the Grammy Awards.

In other news, TMZ has ruled as false, reports claiming that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were kicked out of the Grammys’ red carpet.

The couple, as expected, turned heads at the event, and according to a source linked to the Recording Academy, Kanye was actually on the guest list because he was up for Best Rap Song this year and he wasn’t thrown out of the event.

The news outlet reports that Kanye strolled down the red carpet, hopped in his car on his own terms, and then drove out, and no cops or Grammys security had to step in.

TMZ also spoke with some police officers just to confirm if they received any calls about the situation, and their sources in law enforcement say there were no complaints about Censori’s eye-catching outfit.