Kanye West recalls wanting to have thre3some with then girlfriend Amber Rose and Nicki Minaj

Kanye West has revealed how he almost made moves for a threesome between him, his then-girlfriend Amber Rose and his colleague Nicki Minaj, years ago, while they were in the studio recording his hot album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”

During a recent exclusive interview with Big Boy TV, Ye recalled asking Safaree to help him out when he was dating Nicki Minaj.

According to the rapper and fashion designer, he didn’t know that Nicki and Safaree were in a relationship at the time, resulting in an awkward exchange between him and Safaree.

“I’m like, ‘Yo Safaree, you think Nicki would let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?’ This is her man,” Kanye explained.

“You’ve got to make these raps true.”

Whether the request was granted the public doesn’t know but Nicki Minaj rapped about a rendezvous with Kanye and Amber on her 2010 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy collab, “Monster.”

Though Kanye and Amber Rose went their separate ways in 2010, some of her previous Tweets seemed to suggest that they were pretty freaky behind closed doors. In response to Kanye’s 2016 rant about her and her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, for example, she made a shocking claim about Ye’s sexual preferences. “Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur ahole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAB*tch,” she wrote.

She recently walked back her claim on The Jason Lee Show, however, admitting that the Tweet was written in anger. “It wasn’t meant to be a factual statement. But he said he owns my child! He said if it wasn’t for him, Wiz would have never met me and had a child so then in turn he owns my child,” she said. “That’s fcking crzy! You don’t own my child but you miss my fingers in your a**. So that’s why I said it. It wasn’t a factual statement.”