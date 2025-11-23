Kanye West said he didn’t k!LL anyone — they k!ll£d his m0m instead so they could never control him.





“They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, but they can’t control me… My mama was sacrif!c£d… In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. They want to monetize and tr@umatized.”





So there it is — nobody can disregard these things as conspir@cy theories anymore. S@tanic Hollywood is crumbl!ng from the top down.





Do you agree that Hollywood is ev!l and that he can’t be controlled❓