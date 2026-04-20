Kanye West shares clip with Antisemitic stereotypes praising his comeback

Rapper, Kanye West has faced a wave of concert cancellations, postponements, and international travel bans following the March 2026 release of his twelfth studio album, BULLY.

While the rapper recently held a sold-out “Homecoming” show for 70,000 fans at SoFi Stadium, the backlash regarding his history of antisemitic remarks continues to grow.

Despite a highly publicized apology published in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, West may have complicated his path to redemption by sharing a clip that features rhetoric echoing antisemitic stereotypes.

The clip, reposted to West’s Instagram Story, features music executive Ray Daniels on the TFU Podcast. Daniels praised West’s ability to sell out major venues despite pushback from what he described as “the system.”

During the segment, Daniels remarked, “Everybody that tried to cancel him, all those guys that run Morgan Stanley, run this bank, totally don’t want your money, their kids were in the stadium…

They are a system that’s against him.” Critics have pointed out that referencing a “system” run by specific banks often aligns with harmful tropes regarding Jewish control of financial institutions.

This latest controversy comes as West’s international tour plans fall apart. He was recently banned from entering the United Kingdom, leading to the cancellation of his headline slot at the Wireless Festival.

Additionally, he postponed a scheduled June 11 performance at Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome after French authorities threatened a formal ban. In a post on X, West wrote, “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

While West has attributed his past behavior to a “four-month long, manic episode,” stating, “I take full responsibility for what’s mine,” his decision to amplify rhetoric about “the system” has led many to question the depth of his reform.

As French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan have both publicly opposed his presence in their cities, the Chicago artist’s global “top of the globe” tour remains politically and culturally jeopardized.