Kanye West shows support for Diddy on new song snippets

Rapstar, Kanye West previewed some new music for fans while out in Tokyo this week, and in the snippets, he talked about having thr33somes with his wife, and seemingly showed support for Diddy.

In videos captured from a club, Ye (accompanied by Justin LaBoy and Jim Jones) played a few tracks from the DJ booth, including one where his daughter North raps over Dipset‘s classic “I’m Ready” beat – which appeared to get Jim’s stamp of approval.

On another, which is the remix to Future‘s “Lil Demon” from his MIXTAPE PLUTO project, Ye can be heard rapping: “Come fuck my wife with me, they love to see me shining!”

On a remix to Future and Metro Boomin‘s “Magic Don Juan” off WE DON’T TRUST YOU, he presumably voices his support for Diddy as he contemplates arriving at the highly-prestigious Met Gala wearing Diddy’s clothing line.

“Might just pull up to the Met Gala in some Sean John,” he repeats a few times.

The songs, or at least some of them, will likely be on Kanye West’s forthcoming solo effort BULLY.

The album is expected to be full of beats made by Ye himself, as he noted in an Instagram post earlier this month alongside North:

“This little girl made me love music again [smiling face with tears emoji]. She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beat with my bare hand for BULLY.”

West also shared a short clip of his daughter making her own beat on an ASR-10 sampling keyboard alongside his cousin and fellow artist Tony Williams, captioning it “training.”

Flaunting his renewed love for Hip Hop, the Chicago native also paid tribute to Master P, who he called his “hero,” and shared screenshots of himself listening to classic songs from Scarface and Souls of Mischief.

Kanye has been hard at work on the new album BULLY over the last few months and has even teased a reunion with former close collaborator and decorated producer Mike Dean, their first collaboration since Donda.

While a release date has yet to be announced, Kanye has teased a handful of songs from the album and unveiled the cover art, which is a close-up black-and-white photo of his 9-year-old son Saint.