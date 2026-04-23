Kanye West to perform on Prague racecourse in July despite outrage

American rapper Kanye West is set to perform in Prague in July, marking part of a planned European return that has already faced opposition in several countries.

Zuzana Rambova, director of the Chuchle Arena, confirmed on Thursday, April 23, that the artist will take to the stage on July 25. “He will perform on July 25,” she said, without providing further details.

Czech media reported that the event is being organised by HUGO Production, a company owned by Slovak entrepreneur Hugo Varga, according to the Czech Company Register.

The Prague concert is expected to form part of West’s wider European comeback tour scheduled for June and July. However, several planned appearances elsewhere have encountered resistance from authorities.

In the United Kingdom, the government has indicated it would not allow West to enter the country for three scheduled performances at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park. In France, the mayor of Marseille said the rapper was “not welcome” for a planned June concert.

By contrast, Bart van den Brink has said he would not block West from entering the Netherlands, where he is expected to perform in early June.

West had previously been scheduled to appear at the Rubicon rap festival in Bratislava last year, but the event was cancelled after he released a controversial track titled “Heil Hitler” on May 8, 2025, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The decision to cancel followed a petition signed by thousands opposing the performance. Despite the controversy, the 48-year-old artist, who has won 24 Grammy Awards, continues to pursue a return to the European stage.