Kanye West Unveils Controversial ‘WW3’ Artwork As Album Fails To Drop

Kanye West‘s new album WW3 has (unsurprisingly) failed to be released as planned, but the rapper has unveiled the controversial artwork for the project (also not a surprise).

It was claimed by Akademiks that WW3 was set to arrive on Thursday (April 3), but the album has so far failed to materialize in any form.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ye offered something of an update on the record by revealing what he claimed was the album’s cover.

The image depicts two people, each wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits and one holding flowers, stood in front of bales of hay.

It’s unclear when WW3 will be released, if it all, and whether it will be available on streaming services, given Kanye’s past comments about potentially boycotting traditional platforms with his music.

The album was announced earlier this week, despite the Chicago native just recently leaking an unfinished version of his 11th solo LP Bully as an extended music video starring his son Saint.

Alongside drawings of swastikas, Kanye shared the handwritten tracklist on social media on Wednesday (April 2), which featured controversial song titles such as “Heil Hitler,” “Free Diddy,” “Virgil Let Me Down,” “Cosby,” “Nitrous” and “Hitler Ye and Jesus.”

Dave Blunts, the up-and-coming rapper who has gone viral in recent months for his obesity-related health issues and codeine anthem “The Cup,” is the sole guest on the 11-song album.

WW3 also includes a track called “Bianca,” on which West reveals that his wife has left him over his recent string of inflammatory social media rants.

After pleading for his wife to “come back to me” on the hook, Ye raps in a high-pitched voice over a soul sample: “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

He also reveals that Censori tried to get him “committed” to a hospital, presumably a mental health facility, and raps about tracking her down through his phone.

“I really don’t know where she’s at / I’m tracking my bitch through an app / I’m tracking my bitch through the city / I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy,” he spits.

Censori has yet to respond to the song, but the couple have been plagued by divorce rumors in recent months amid Kanye’s increasingly controversial antics.