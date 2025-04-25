Kanye West visits s33x shop in Spain after getting back with wife Bianca Censori 

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, appear to be putting recent breakup speculation behind them as they were recently spotted shopping together at a sex shop in Palma, Mallorca, suggesting their relationship is still very much intact.

Speculation about the couple’s status surged earlier this month after West previewed a song titled “Bianca” on DJ Akademiks’ livestream. The track, expected to feature on his upcoming album Cuck (formerly WW3), includes lyrics hinting at a temporary split. In the song, West confesses that one of his controversial social media tirades led to tension in their marriage.

“Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad,” West raps. “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / […] She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted.”

🎥 NEW: YE spotted going into sex store with BIANCA CENSORI in Mallorca, Spain



According to TMZ, YE bought BIANCA some outfits before they left pic.twitter.com/9N740UaJbG — TotalYe (@totalkanye) April 24, 2025

Despite the intimate lyrics, the couple has since been seen together in public, including a dinner outing at an Indian restaurant in Spain earlier this month, helping to dispel rumors of a breakup.

The latest sighting took place at a local sex shop in Palma, Mallorca, where West was captured on video wearing a black hoodie and attempting to keep a low profile. According to TMZ, store employees confirmed that West first entered alone, left, and later returned with Censori. The two reportedly browsed for about an hour and purchased clothing items and accessories.

The sighting follows a wave of attention around West’s behavior and relationship in recent weeks. While fans remain curious about the couple’s dynamic, their public appearances suggest they’re still going strong.