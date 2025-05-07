Kanye West walked out of an interview with Piers Morgan after rejecting the questions

Kanye West abruptly walked out of an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan during a tense taping of Piers Morgan Uncensored, leading Morgan to describe the rapper as a “big baby.”

Ahead of the episode’s release on Thursday, May 8, Morgan took to social media platform X to preview the encounter. “So, I interviewed Kanye West again today,” he wrote. “As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well.” He added, “This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby,” sharing a photo of West moments before the walkout.

The interview, which was also attended by social media personality Sneako, saw West exit just two minutes into the conversation. During the short exchange, the rapper defended his creative work, stating, “There is so much love in the art that I put out,” before turning his criticism on Morgan. “You’re failing to take accountability or responsibility,” he said.

West, who now goes by Ye, continued, “We need to rewind… this is what you get for now, we can circle back when you can count,” before standing up and leaving the set. Sneako, remaining seated, told Morgan that the rapper felt patronized during the interview, accusing the host of being intentionally condescending.

The explosive interview comes amid a series of disturbing and controversial public statements made by the 47-year-old musician. Last week, in a video rant referencing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their custody dispute, West declared, “I ain’t got no motherfg legacy na, you think I am s**ing out,” and appeared to say, “I’m gay,” though the audio was unclear.

Shortly after, West caused widespread alarm with a post on X in which he made a shocking and graphic claim about his past. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d**k till I was 14,” he wrote in the viral post, which has been viewed more than six million times.

He said the post relates to his upcoming track, Cousin, inspired by a relative currently serving a life sentence for murder. In the same message, he reflected on childhood exposure to explicit material, writing, “Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

He continued, “My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom’s closet were different.”

A music video for the song reportedly includes disturbing visuals such as a topless woman with Nazi swastikas in place of nipples, according to E! News. The lyrics of the track repeat graphic and explicit lines, including: “I gave my cousin h**d” and “I told my cousin not to tell nobody.”

West also appears to reference his current relationship struggles with wife Bianca Censori in the song, with lyrics such as: “I told you, don’t leave me, I need you by my side.”