Kanye West’s Daughter North Raps In Japanese On New FKA twigs Song

Kanye West’s daughter North West is spitting some bars on FKA twigs‘ new song “Childlike Things,” and she’s doing it in Japanese.

The track, released on Friday (January 24), appears on FKA’s new album EUSEXUA.

Per Genius, North’s verse translates as: “Hello/ My name is North-chan/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus, the King/ Praise the Lord/ Jesus is the one and only true God (You need to know).”

Check the song out below.

Last year, North announced that she was planning her own debut album, with a title inspired by her dad’s own breakthrough project.

At a Vultures 2 listening event in Phoenix last March, North stood side by side with her father at the center of the stage as she made the announcement.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” the 10-year-old said to a roar from the crowd.

The name is, of course, a nod to Kanye’s 2004 landmark debut The College Dropout.

The reveal came shortly after North made her music debut on her father and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative project Vultures 1, featuring prominently on “Talking.”

The track peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest ever artists to appear on the chart.

On the song, North raps: “I love it here/ We’re gonna take over another year/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t try to test me/ It’s gonna get messy/ Just, just bless me, bless me/ It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie.”

North wasn’t the only West child at the listening event. Kanye West also brought out his two youngest children, Psalm and Chicago, while their older sister performed “Talking.”

At the listening party, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign played eight songs from the then-forthcoming Vultures 2, including collaborations with Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Project Pat, Don Toliver and 070 Shake. North eventually appeared on Vultures 2, rapping — in Japanese — on “Bomb.”

Several days after that listening event, North discussed her debut project in an interview.

The young rising star had a brief on-camera chat with social media figure and fellow child star Jazzy on the first night of Rolling Loud California.

After thanking Kim Kardashian for setting up the interview, the reporter and actress asked her guest about the release of Elementary School Dropout, to which North replied: “It’s gonna be great.”