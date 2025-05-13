Kanye West’s devolution is sad, sometimes shocking – Singer John legend

Grammy-winning artist, John Legend has opened up about his former collaborator Kanye West, describing the rapper and producer’s transformation over the past two decades as both “sad” and “sometimes shocking.”

In a recent interview, Legend reflected on their early creative partnership during the making of his debut album Get Lifted, which was released in 2004. West served as the executive producer on the record, working alongside Dave Tozer, will.i.am, and Devo Springsteen.

Released under West’s GOOD Music label, Get Lifted sold over three million copies, earned three Grammy Awards, and catapulted Legend to stardom. At the time, West was also experiencing success with his own debut album The College Dropout, earning recognition as a visionary artist with a distinctive voice.

Legend described West during that era as “passionate, gifted, and full of optimism,” adding, “He had big dreams for himself and the people around him.”

However, he acknowledged a stark contrast between the Kanye he once knew and the figure seen in recent years. “It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now,” Legend remarked.

West has drawn widespread criticism in recent years for inflammatory public statements and controversial appearances. He has faced backlash for wearing a black Ku Klux Klan hood in public, selling merchandise with swastika logos, and making offensive remarks that led to bans from social media platforms.

“I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now—his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-Blackness—and it is sad to see his devolution,” Legend said.

He suggested that the death of West’s mother, Donda West, in 2007 may have marked a turning point. “I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyse him, but after his mother passed in 2007, there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently,” he added.