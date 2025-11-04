Kanye West’s South Africa concert still on as organizers refute cancellation claims

Ye’s South Africa concert still on as organizers refute cancellation claims





Despite online speculation and public skepticism, organizers of the highly anticipated Ye (Kanye West) concert have confirmed the show will go ahead as planned.





The Monyake Group, main organizer of the “Ye Live in South Africa” event, released a statement denying rumors of financial disputes and contractual breaches, affirming that their agreement with Ye’s company, Yeezy LLC, remains valid. The concert is set for December 13, 2025, at Ellis Park Stadium.





Speculation had grown after blogger Musa Khawula alleged non-payment of a $1.25 million fee and reported low ticket sales, with only 6,000 of the stadium’s tens of thousands of seats sold. Concerns were also fueled by recent abrupt festival cancellations in Johannesburg.





Organizers say the concert will feature a “full-scale production” highlighting Ye’s 29-year music career, with a career-spanning setlist including hits like Through The Wire, Jesus Walks, and Good Life. Technical assessments at Ellis Park Stadium are reportedly complete to ensure international standards for sound and visuals.





While some fans remain excited, others are approaching the event with caution, keeping anticipation high ahead of December’s show.