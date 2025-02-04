Kanye West’s Wife Shows Up At 2025 Grammys Red Carpet In ‘Birthday Suit’

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is no stranger to headlines, but his partner, Bianca Censori’s attire at the Grammy Awards caused a stir for all the wrong reasons, overshadowing him.

The father of four, rapper, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, arrived at the Grammys red carpet with his partner, Australian model Bianca Censori, in a see-through dress that revealed all the vital body parts.

The rapper, nominated for best rap song for Carnival, made a striking entrance on the red carpet with Censori. While posing for photos, Censori initially wore a fur coat. However, she then turned away from the cameras, removed her coat, and revealed what appeared to be complete nudity. She then turned back around, now wearing only a sheer, transparent outfit that revealed her naked body.

Ye, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, even as photographers swarmed him, with his face hidden behind sunglasses, remained emotionless. He wore black pants and a short-sleeved black shirt and eventually shifted slightly to the side.

Censori’s often near-nude appearances in paparazzi photos alongside her husband, Ye, have ignited feminist debate about her agency. While Ye was typically fully clothed, Censori’s lack of clothing created a stark contrast, raising concerns about exploitation and misogyny. It presents an image of West as a figure of substance while reducing his wife to a sexualized object.

Since his anti-semitic tweets and comments got his account temporarily suspended from X, formerly Twitter, in 2022, this is his first major public event. This year’s Grammy is ten years since Ye was seen at the Awards ceremony.

Hours before the Grammys, Ye, 47, unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only Taylor Swift. No one knows why he did this. Throughout his career, he has been nominated for 75 Grammys and won 24.

Bianca Censori’s nearly nude outfit caused a stir on the red carpet and social media, sparking debate about its inspiration and legality.

One user on X expressed disbelief, stating, “No way Bianca Censori just showed up to the Grammys like that. She is deadass naked.” Another user questioned the legality of her attire, asking, “Surely that’s public indecency and warrants arrest???”

Ye and Bianca Censori’s appearance at the Grammys has sparked controversy. Reports suggest they were asked to leave the event after arriving uninvited. While some sources claim they were subsequently banned, these reports remain unconfirmed.