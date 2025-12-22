HEARTBREAK: Kapala bids farewell to wife he proposed to on a bus 41 years ago



THERE was a heavy, almost suffocating silence inside Miracle Life Church in Lusaka’s Roma residential area as Fisheries and Livestock minister Peter Kapala came face to face with the remains of his wife of 41 years, Charity.









Forty one years ago, Kapala happily proposed to the love of his life on a bus and today, he said goodbye in tears.



“Mayo, mayo! (Mother, mother)!”cried one of their daughters as the casket was opened, reducing mourners to tears.





Watching his children crumble at the sight of their mother lying lifeless, Kapala appeared overcome.



He breathed heavily, struggling to steady himself, before lowering his head as tears streamed down his face.





At one point, the grieving husband was unable to walk with his legs giving way under the weight of the moment.



Kapala initially resisted looking into the casket, turning away as if unable to accept the finality of death.





But when he finally stepped forward, his grief erupted and cried so uncontrollably that church officials asked members of the media to stop filming and leave the church to allow the family privacy during their most harrowing moment.





The funeral service drew hundreds of mourners, including President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta, who joined Cabinet ministers, senior government officials and UPND leaders to pay their last respects.



Several Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament were also present.





A deeply personal tribute, delivered on Kapala’s behalf by Small and Medium Enterprise Development minister Elias Mubanga, revealed the tender beginnings of a love story that started far from the corridors of power.





“On 5th May 1984, when you were 22 years old, full of life, hope and love, I proposed to you on a bus journey to Livingstone, and you said yes,” the tribute read. “We have lived together for over 40 years.”



The couple went on to raise three children and welcomed one grandchild.





United by faith, they later founded the Kapala Foundation, through which they supported communities and helped the vulnerable.



“You were steadfast in your trust in God. You ran your race with grace, and you will forever live in our hearts,” said Kapala.





Leading the service, Pastor Moffat Chembe drew lessons from Ecclesiastes Chapter 12 and 2 Peter 3:9 urging mourners to reflect on the importance of faith and the hope of eternal life beyond death.



By Catherine Pule



Picutres by Melony Chisanga



Kalemba, December 22, 2025