KAPASA MAKASA PREACHES UNITY AMONG OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES



….as he Interacts with Structures in Serenje



Serenje… Saturday, May 31, 2025 – Kapasa Makasa, a Member of the Central Committee of the Socialist Party (SP), has called for unity among opposition political parties during an interaction with party structures in Serenje District.





Speaking during a meeting held on Friday, Makasa urged the Socialist Party leadership in Serenje to embrace collaboration with all like-minded opposition entities, including parties such as Tonse, UKA, Zambia We Want, as well as with progressive forces like traditional and church leaders.





Makasa emphasized that the current UPND government had failed to fulfill its promises, leaving many Zambians disillusioned and facing hardships.



He called on opposition forces to seize the moment and join efforts in confronting injustices and failures of the administration.





“We must come together, pool our resources, and present a united front,” Makasa told the gathering of district and constituency officials.



He also reminded attendees of the aspirations of Zambia’s founding fathers, who he said had envisioned a nation that is just, equitable, and prosperous for all.





Makasa stated that the government’s current policies had deviated from this vision and urged citizens to reclaim the dream of a better Zambia — one where education, healthcare, and economic opportunity are accessible to every citizen.





In the same meeting, Fletcher Kalobwe, another SP Central Committee Member, called on local party leaders to actively engage in national debates — particularly concerning the proposed constitutional amendment, which he suggested was an attempt to extend the UPND’s grip on power.





Kalobwe stated that the amendment should be rejected in the strongest possible terms, warning that it posed a serious threat to democracy.





He urged all stakeholders to rise above their differences and unite in defense of the constitution and the will of the people.





“Our constitution must serve the people, not those in power,” Kalobwe said. “We must stand firm against any attempt to undermine our democracy.”