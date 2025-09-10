KAPUTA MP CONCLUDES CONSTITUENCY TOUR, COMMITS TO CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT





Kaputa, Zambia – 10 September 2025 – Kaputa Member of Parliament, Elvis Nkandu, has successfully concluded his constituency tour, during which he visited several wards to monitor and hand over projects funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





The tour, which spanned multiple days, allowed Mr. Nkandu to engage directly with community members, listening to their concerns, development ideas, and feedback on ongoing projects.





In each ward, he took time to meet with United Party for National Development (UPND) ward officials, where discussions focused on party growth and grassroots mobilization strategies.





Mr. Nkandu also held meetings with heads of government departments in the district, commending them for their dedication while also acknowledging the various challenges they continue to face in service delivery.





“The purpose of this tour was to assess the progress being made on the ground, identify areas that need improvement, and reaffirm our commitment to the development of Kaputa,” Mr. Nkandu said during a stop in one of the wards.





He expressed satisfaction with the progress of CDF projects but emphasized the need for continuous monitoring to ensure quality and community impact.





Mr. Nkandu is expected to return to the constituency in October to follow up on pending matters and maintain the development momentum generated during his visit.





He is now heading to Lusaka to attend the parliamentary sitting scheduled to open on 12 September 2025. The official opening will be graced by President Hakainde Hichilema.



(C) UPND Media Team