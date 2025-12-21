Kapwepwe said umunobe ngakupita pamusula naiwe kumupita pamusula, echisheleko – M’membe





“What we saw about Bill 7 signing celebrations is nothing but deception. But batila ubucenjeshi bwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana,” said Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe. “Ba tata ba Kapwepwe batile umunobe ngakupita pamusula naiwe kumupita pamusula. Echisheleko. Nshiletukana, tensele.”





M’membe said those who had gotten the worst deal from the UPND government were those in areas those who govern the country claim to come from or represent.





“They are the most affected. They are the most cheated. They are the most deceived. They are the most betrayed,” said M’membe. “And if they are, which they are, they should join our struggles for a more united Zambia, for a Zambia that seeks justice, fairness.”