Karoline Leavitt ‘not sure’ if Trump told Johnson to close Congress early over Epstein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she was “not sure” if President Donald Trump or anyone in his administration communicated with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) before a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein documents was scuttled by canceling the final day of Congress before summer break.

Although the House was scheduled to hold votes on Thursday, Johnson moved to cut the week short as many members indicated that they would push to force the Trump administration to release files on the convicted sex offender.

“Karoline, did the White House support Speaker Johnson canceling the votes today over the Epstein, the vote over the Epstein file being released?” one reporter asked Leavitt during a Tuesday gaggle.

“I’m not sure if anyone here spoke to the Speaker about that,” the press secretary replied. “As you know, we’re always in pretty good communication with the speaker of the House.”

“But the President himself has said that if the Department of Justice has credible evidence, they should release it,” she added.