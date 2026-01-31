KASAMA FLIPS RED – THE ELVIS NKANDU POLITICAL ENIGMA
Every by-election Elvis Nkandu, the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, touches turns red.
He must be, like they say in law-enforcement, a person of interest.
In football, he would be that dangerous striker that gets to be marked heavily.
There must be something he is doing right that turns every by-election he participates in red.
To answer this question, someone must unpack the person of Elvis Nkandu.
What are his campaign methods? What are his organizational skills?
What kind of resources are at his disposal – human and material? How does he apply them?
How much time does he put into the campaigns?
These and many other questions must be asked to ascertain patterns that may be studied and if found to possess scientific value, adapted and applied elsewhere.
This may be done by the ruling party itself for purposes of being methodical and maintain the winning trajectory.
It may equally be done by the opposition as well.
Knowledge of the opponent’s strategies and tactics is an indispensable resource if the counter-attack is to be effective.
Research is needed to inform electoral campaign designs.
Critical thinking skills must be applied. Who assumes the leadership and management role of the electoral machinery, the resources put together and the methodology adopted must all reflect careful thought.
It’s knowledge management.
Without this approach, you will be flying blind like when the instrument panel of the plane blacks out completely thousands of feet above sea level.
If that scenario is dangerous in aviation, it’s equally dangerous to go into a campaign without careful thought.
So, pay attention to Elvis Nkandu and see if you can crack his electoral campaign enigma.
By Kellys Kaunda
Kind of yeah,, for me it is Hon. Sibong’ile Mwamba, she knows her politics very well. She never follows emotions, but what works. Just look at how she fought for her father’s freedom, she never used emotions, but what works. If left to me, she would be minister
PF are good at making a lot of noise. They live in an echo chamber and all they hear is their voice. They got excited by the Chawama win and as a matter of right, they expected to win Kasama mayoral by-election hands down.
The difference between UPND and PF is that the former take time to strategise without kicking up a lot of dust whereas the later believe in raising a lot of dust in the hope it will win them votes. I mean, I just cannot understand how a functioning humanbeing (please, I mean no offense) can bring in the funeral of the Chiti Mukulu’s late spouse as a campaign issue as did Mr. Chishimba Kambwili on radio Mano. I found that shocking and disrespectful to the Chiti Mukulu and the royal family.
Personally, I am glad my kinsmen chose to rise above regional politics. Well done mwebena Kasama.