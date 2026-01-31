KASAMA FLIPS RED – THE ELVIS NKANDU POLITICAL ENIGMA



Every by-election Elvis Nkandu, the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, touches turns red.





He must be, like they say in law-enforcement, a person of interest.



In football, he would be that dangerous striker that gets to be marked heavily.





There must be something he is doing right that turns every by-election he participates in red.



To answer this question, someone must unpack the person of Elvis Nkandu.





What are his campaign methods? What are his organizational skills?



What kind of resources are at his disposal – human and material? How does he apply them?





How much time does he put into the campaigns?



These and many other questions must be asked to ascertain patterns that may be studied and if found to possess scientific value, adapted and applied elsewhere.





This may be done by the ruling party itself for purposes of being methodical and maintain the winning trajectory.



It may equally be done by the opposition as well.





Knowledge of the opponent’s strategies and tactics is an indispensable resource if the counter-attack is to be effective.



Research is needed to inform electoral campaign designs.





Critical thinking skills must be applied. Who assumes the leadership and management role of the electoral machinery, the resources put together and the methodology adopted must all reflect careful thought.





It’s knowledge management.



Without this approach, you will be flying blind like when the instrument panel of the plane blacks out completely thousands of feet above sea level.





If that scenario is dangerous in aviation, it’s equally dangerous to go into a campaign without careful thought.



So, pay attention to Elvis Nkandu and see if you can crack his electoral campaign enigma.



By Kellys Kaunda