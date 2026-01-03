KASAMA LAWMAKER ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO RECONTEST, ENDORSES UPND MAYORAL CANDIDATE





PF Kasama Central Member of Parliament, Sibongile Mwamba, has announced her intention to recontest the Kasama Central parliamentary seat in the 2026 General Elections.





However, Ms Mwamba did not specify the political party under which she intends to stand, citing ongoing internal challenges within her current party that have made it difficult for her to make a definitive decision.





Meanwhile, the lawmaker has reaffirmed her commitment to supporting UPND mayoral candidate, Bywell Simposya, in the forthcoming Kasama Central mayoral by-election.





She also urged Kasama residents to vote for Mr Simposya, emphasizing the need for continuity in the district’s development agenda.





Ms Mwamba made these remarks during a radio programme on Kasama Radio yesterday.



SE