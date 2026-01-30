KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION & WHAT IT COULD MEAN FOR 2026 



The Kasama Mayoral by-election, which was won by the ruling UPND, may look small on the surface, but it offers a very interesting glimpse into what 2026 could look like under the proposed Article 7 (Bill 7).





First things first.

Going by the Kasama results, it’s clear that UPND did NOT cross the 50% + 1 mark, managing 44.6% of the vote. If such a result were replicated in the 2026 General Elections, it would automatically trigger a presidential rerun.





Reruns are never a comfortable space for incumbents. In most cases, they favour a united opposition. Mathematically, UPND would be outmatched unless the opposition remains divided, confused, and disorganised. Their biggest prayer is that unity among opposition parties never materialises.



Now let’s talk Article 7.

Article 7 introduces 40% proportional representation in Parliament, broken down as:

• 20 women

• 15 youth

• 5 persons living with disabilities

These 40 seats will be allocated based on the presidential vote.



Using the Kasama by-election as an example, the vote share was:

• UPND – 44.6%

• FDD – 37.0%

• CF – 8.0%

• UPPZ – 5.5%

• SP – 3.8%

• NFP – 0.7%



If these percentages were applied to the 40 proportional seats, the outcome would look like this:

• UPND: 18 MPs

• FDD: 15 MPs

• CF: 3 MPs

• UPPZ: 2 MPs

• SP: 2 MPs

• NFP: 0 MPs

This clearly shows that UPND would not dominate the proportional seats but would instead hold a plurality, while the opposition collectively would be very strong.

What does this mean politically?





➡️ For the opposition:

This is a massive wake-up call. The opportunity for unity is obvious. Unfortunately, with the current crop of leaders, personal deals, egos, and self-interest may once again derail that chance (and honestly… I doubt that will change).





➡️ For UPND:

Another serious wake-up call. Either:

• Swallow pride and work with some credible opposition leaders, or

• Perform an economic miracle:

• Dollar at 1:1

• Mealie meal at K50

• Zero load shedding

• 100% increase in meal allowances

• Fuel at K3 per litre

• Town to Chainda at K6

• Give locals mining licences

• Suspend or restructure student loan repayments

• Cheap farming inputs

• DSTV FULL BOUQUET ZALE!

(Yeah… impossible, right? )





In conclusion:

The Kasama by-election is a real eye-opener. Article 7, if passed, will significantly increase political party representation in Parliament after August 2026 and reduce winner-takes-all outcomes.



Well done to those behind Article 7 for pushing inclusivity.

And credit to UPND for maintaining peace during the election.



If Kasama is anything to go by, 2026 will be VERY interesting.



UPPZ MEDIA TEAM