 BRIEFING | Kasama Mayoral Race Tilts as UPND Extends Lead in Lukashya



KASAMA — The Kasama mayoral by-election is edging toward a decisive moment after updated results from Lukashya Constituency, with the ruling United Party for National Development opening a commanding lead as counting continues.





 Lukashya Constituency



90 of 109 polling stations declared:



– Bywell Simposya (UPND) – 8,122



– Peter Yuda Chikweti (Forum for Democracy and Development) – 5,652





– Aaron Zimba (Citizens First Party) – 1,907



– Mukuka Kapambwe (United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia) – 1,222



– Joseph Mubanga (Socialist Party) – 1,040



– Mary Bukisa (New Focus Party) – 215





 What the Numbers Show



UPND is now leading in both Kasama Central and Lukashya, shifting the balance of a contest long seen as favourable to a PF-backed FDD candidate. Generally, the margin has widened sufficiently that unverified projections point to a UPND victory if current trends hold through the remaining polling stations.





Kasama is the capital of the Northern Circuit, historically aligned to the Patriotic Front since the Michael Sata era. A UPND win here would mark the party’s first mayoral breakthrough in a northern provincial capital, signalling a potential political realignment ahead of the 2026 general election.





⬆️ Next Steps



The Electoral Commission of Zambia is expected to complete counting and verification once results from the remaining polling stations are received. With margins tightening in Kasama Central and widening in Lukashya, the final declaration will determine whether the red wave completes a historic flip or whether late tallies alter the trajectory.



Counting continues.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu

LATEST UPDATE

Results from 174 out of the 218 polling stations in Kasama District.

( combination of results from 88 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency and 86 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency)



1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 14,528



2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 11,823



3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party- 3,508



4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ – 1, 870



5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist- 1, 730



6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 338