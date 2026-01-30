BRIEFING | Kasama Mayoral Race Tilts as UPND Extends Lead in Lukashya
KASAMA — The Kasama mayoral by-election is edging toward a decisive moment after updated results from Lukashya Constituency, with the ruling United Party for National Development opening a commanding lead as counting continues.
Lukashya Constituency
90 of 109 polling stations declared:
– Bywell Simposya (UPND) – 8,122
– Peter Yuda Chikweti (Forum for Democracy and Development) – 5,652
– Aaron Zimba (Citizens First Party) – 1,907
– Mukuka Kapambwe (United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia) – 1,222
– Joseph Mubanga (Socialist Party) – 1,040
– Mary Bukisa (New Focus Party) – 215
What the Numbers Show
UPND is now leading in both Kasama Central and Lukashya, shifting the balance of a contest long seen as favourable to a PF-backed FDD candidate. Generally, the margin has widened sufficiently that unverified projections point to a UPND victory if current trends hold through the remaining polling stations.
Kasama is the capital of the Northern Circuit, historically aligned to the Patriotic Front since the Michael Sata era. A UPND win here would mark the party’s first mayoral breakthrough in a northern provincial capital, signalling a potential political realignment ahead of the 2026 general election.
⬆️ Next Steps
The Electoral Commission of Zambia is expected to complete counting and verification once results from the remaining polling stations are received. With margins tightening in Kasama Central and widening in Lukashya, the final declaration will determine whether the red wave completes a historic flip or whether late tallies alter the trajectory.
Counting continues.
LATEST UPDATE
Results from 174 out of the 218 polling stations in Kasama District.
( combination of results from 88 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency and 86 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency)
1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 14,528
2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 11,823
3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party- 3,508
4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ – 1, 870
5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist- 1, 730
6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 338
I saw this coming.
Be it as it may, I wish to congratulate Hon Chishimba Kambwili and team for efforts put in the Campaigns for the Chawama and Kasama Mayoral elections.
The focus was on the collective good of the Patriotic Front, and the opposition, and you have achieved.
Whereas others like the disgraceful Brian Mundubile were focusing on the Tonse Alliance Presidency, you were fixed on galvanizing the grassroots to show that the Opposition was still alive and with Unity ,it can succeed. You woke up people on the ground .
For Zumani Zimba, Dan Pule and Brian Mundubile, the messaging you sent to the voters in Chawama and Kasama was wrong and defeatist.
For them it was all about the Presidency on 13th August, 2026.
Just being on the Ticket is what they wanted. What is the purpose of being on the ticket if you have no people to vote for you ? You can’t even mobilise the people to register as voters, and just hopeless unhinged Ambition for the Presidency.
How do you rock the boat in the midst of Elections?
You gave ammunition to the UPND. I have tried to wrap my mind on how Dan Pule and colleagues could expel the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance in the Midst of Critical Bye Elections. It didn’t make any sense.
And you have Makebi Zulu who can’t even take part in the Chawama or Kasama Mayoral election campaigns . For him it’s just about the Presidency.
Any way , the bye Elections are now behind us , and the numbers are there.
A combined opposition can defeat the Ruling Party of Hakainde.
Let the flexible people in the opposition come together and unite with purpose.
Let us have Given Lubinda, Chishimba Kambwili, Fred Mmembe, Miles Sampa, Greyford Monde and like minded people to unite and come up with a stable platform to challenge the UPND.
I can’t see any flexibility from Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu and Harry Kalaba.
These are a lost cause. They can’t Think.