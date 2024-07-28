KASAMA-MBALA ROAD ACCIDENT CLAIMS SEVEN LIVES



Seven people have died on the spot in a road traffic accident in Mwiluzi area on the Kasama-Mbala road in Senga Hill District of Northern Province.



Among the dead are four females and three males.



Provincial Police Commissioner, Lucky Munkondya, who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama, said five other people sustained various injuries in the same accident.



Ms Munkondya said the fatal accident happened yesterday around 19:00 hours.



She explained that the accident happened after the driver of the Toyota Hiace Mini bus failed to maintain his lane and hit an oncoming Volvo Truck and trailer.



“The accident happened after the driver of Toyota Hiace registration number AIE 6088, which was being driven by Amos Kauzi, 49, of Mbala, from the opposite side, failed to maintain his lane and hit into an on-coming Volvo Truck and trailer registration numbers ACR 8027 and ACL 4496T, which was being driven by Joseph Phiri, 23, of Ndola,” she narrated.



The Police Commissioner disclosed that, due to the impact, seven unknown people sustained multiple head injuries and died on the spot.



She added that all seven deceased people and the injured were in the Toyota Hiace Bus.



“Due to the impact, the seven unidentified females and males sustained multiple fatal head injuries and died on the spot, respectively,” she said



She said the driver of the Volvo Truck escaped unhurt with his vehicle only incurring a dent on the trailer, while the driver of the bus had bruises on the left arm and his vehicle extensively damaged.



Ms Munkondya added that the Volvo Truck has since been impounded while the bus is still on the scene.



She named those who survived as Prince Machito 15, Daine Machito 20 of Mpulungu, and Timothy Mazimba 38 of Mwiluzi village in Senga Hill.



She added that others are Priscilla Tembo 48 and Lewis Sikazwe, 59, of Mbala.



Mrs Munkondya said the seven bodies are lying in Senga Hill District Hospital mortuary while the five survivors are admitted to Senga Hill and Mbala District Hospitals respectively.



And Senga Hill District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma, has expressed sadness at the deaths of the seven people.



Ms Goma has since appealed to the general public, especially those who had relatives who travelled along the Kasama-Mbala route to go to Senga Hill Hospital for possible identification of the bodies.



The District Commissioner has also cautioned all road users, especially drivers, to be extra careful and follow all the traffic rules to avoid loss of life.



Zanis